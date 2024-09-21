MTV Roadies is back! The show has officially announced its next season, Roadies XX: Double Cross. The upcoming season will be special as it marks the 20th edition of the youth reality show and sees the return of the OG host, Rannvijay Singha.

After being associated with Roadies for more than 15 years, Rannvijay left the show after its 17th season and was replaced by Sonu Sood. However, fans demanded his return to the show ever since, and their wish has finally come true. If you want to be a Roadie this time around, here is when and where the auditions for MTV Roadies XX: Double Cross will take place.

MTV Roadies Season 20: Auditions Dates and Cities

With a teaser video, MTV announced the audition dates and cities for Roadies Season 20. The clip shows Ranvijay making a stylish entry on a motorbike and asking the famous dialog, “Roadie banega tu?” So far, auditions have been confirmed to take place in the following four cities:

Delhi: October 13th

Chandigarh: October 15th

Hyderabad: October 18th

Pune: October 20th

MTV also highlighted what to expect from the new season as the channel’s official Instagram handle wrote, “The only rule this season: Expect Dhoke pe Dhoka at every turn. All is fair in MTV Roadies Double Cross.”

Ranvijay Expresses His Excitement on Returning to Roadies

After announcing his return, Ranvijay released a statement expressing his excitement. “Roadies isn’t just a show; it’s an emotion for me. It’s my comfort zone, and I’m home. For two decades, it’s been fueled by the relentless passion, grit, and dreams of millions. It’s more than just a platform; it’s a rite of passage for an entire generation,” said the host and actor.

It is yet to be revealed if the new season will follow the gang leaders format like the previous editions. The 19th installment of the show, titled Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand, was hosted by Sonu Sood and featured Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty, and Gautam Gulati as the gang leaders, with Vashu Jain from Gang Rhea winning the show.

Must Read: Radhika Apte’s Mrs Undercover Ending Explained: What Happens To Ajay?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News