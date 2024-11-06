Arvind Swamy and Karthi’s Meiyazhagan is trending phenomenally in its second week on Netflix. The Tamil drama that has been winning hearts with its simplistic storytelling has garnered a total of 4.7 million views on the OTT platform in two weeks.

Meiyazhagan Week 2 OTT Verdict

In its second week, the film took an impressive jump of almost 47% than the recorded viewership in the first week. While it garnered 1.9 million views in its debut week, it took a 47% jump, securing 2.8 million views in the second week on Netflix.

In fact, the film has been trending globally on Netflix at number 6. With a total viewership of almost 4.7 million in two weeks, it is very close to surpassing the total views secured by Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time, which secured a total viewership of 5.6 million on the platform.

Will Surpass Indian 2, If Stays

If Meiyazhagan stays for another week on the platform, it might surpass the total views secured by Kamal Haasan‘s Indian 2. The Tamil film garnered 5.3 million views on the platform.

In its debut week on Netflix, the film surpassed the opening week viewership of many Hindi and South Indian films, including Prabhas’s Salaar and Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2.

About Meiyazhagan

Starring Karthi and Arvind Swamy, the Tamil drama streaming on Netflix is garnering a lot of affection globally. A man’s life is changed when he bumps into someone from his hometown in this moving Tamil-language drama; gentle scenes are occasionally punctuated by sporting threats and recollections of violence. The film has been rated 8.4 on IMDb.

The soul-stirring film earned a lot of attention at the box office, even after it arrived on OTT. It had a theatrical run of 30+ days, earning 35 crore at the Indian box office and 53.55 crore worldwide.

