Kajol’s supernatural horror flick Maa has arrived on Netflix and in its debut week on the platform, it managed to trend in the top 10 list of the week in 11 countries. Interestingly, the film, which is based on the mythological epic of Rakhtbeej, managed to grab the number 1 spot in the trending list on Netflix in Bangladesh.

2nd Lowest Debut For A Female Film

Kajol’s film has managed to surpass only Kanagana Ranaut’s Emergency when it comes to the debut week viewership of female-led films on Netflix. Meanwhile, it is the third lowest debut for a Hindi film on Netflix in 2025 after Azaad and Emergency!

Maa OTT Verdict

After a lukewarm run in the theaters, Maa, in its debut week, garnered a viewership of 1.7 million, against 3.8 million viewing hours, taking the fifth spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix for the week of August 18 – August 24, as per data by Netflix.

Check out the debut week viewership of every female-led film that arrived on Netflix in 2024-25. These films were either direct releases or arrived on the platform after a theatrical release.

Crew: 5.4 Million Do Patti: 5 Million Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba: 3.7 Million Murder Mubarak | Annapoorni: 3.1 Million The Buckingham Murders: 2.9 Million Bhakshak: 2.4 Million Laapataa Ladies: 2.2 Million Article 370 | CTRL: 2.1 Million Ulajh: 2 Million Jigra: 1.9 Million Savi: 1.8 Million Maa: 1.7 Million Emergency: 1.4 Million

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of the week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

