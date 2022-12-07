If you are a fan of Anjali Arora, rejoice. If you stan Abdu Rozik, applaud. Why? Because we have some amazing news regarding both reality show personalities. As per a recent report, both the LockUpp fame and the Bigg Boss 16 contestant have made it to the list of most searched celebrities in India. Yes, you read that absolutely right!

Anjali, who is known for her candour and straightforwardness, has always been a people’s favourite. While she was already a known face, it was her participation in Ekta Kapoor’s controversial reality show Lock Upp that changed her life and catapulted her to the spotlight. Abdu is a popular Tajik Singer who is currently part of the Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show.

Anjali Arora impressed a lot of people with her incredible game in Lock Upp, which helped her gain more fans. She presently boasts 12.2 million followers on Instagram, which makes her one of the most-followed personalities on the platform. And now her name on the list of most searched Google personalities in India had added another feather to her cap.

Andu Rozik’s participation in Bigg Boss 16 is the major reason he has been searched up a lot by the Indian audience. The singer boast 6.3 million followers on Instagram.

The Top 10 Most Searched Google Personalities In India are 1) Nupur Sharma 2) Droupadi Murmu 3) Rishi Sunak 4) Lalit Modi 5) Sushmita Sen 6) Anjali Arora 7) Abdu Rozik 8) Eknath Shinde 9) Pravin Tambe 10) Amber Heard

