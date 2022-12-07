There’s no denying that Shehnaaz Gill enjoys a massive fan following on and off social media. Wherever the actress goes, she always gets surrounded by a sea of fans who want to see a glimpse. Being the kind soul she is, she happily obliges for selfies every single time a fan asks her. However, currently, Sana is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. After a long break, the actress has returned to music videos but looks like she hasn’t managed to impress her fans.

A few days back, she dropped the first look teaser of her new song ‘Ghani Syaani’ which also features MC Square. The music video which was dropped online on December 5, sees her doing Haryanvi rap.

But looks like, Shehnaaz Gill’s Haryani Rap hasn’t left netizens impressed. After the release of Ghani Syaani song on social media, Punjab Ki Katrina dropped the teaser of her rap on social media which didn’t seem to go down well with a section of media. Sana’s new music video has left divided netizens into two sections.

A user wrote, “Bc ulti aagyi iska rap sunke,” while another said, “Kaafi zada kharab lagra hai.” A third user wrote, “Yaar mujhe to bilkul hi achha nahi laga ye gana kya aur bhi hain meri tarah sochne wale?.” However standing in his support another user wrote, “It’s sad how the world is full of negative people. People who are ready to say negative things about the work of other people. It’s easy for people to sit behind keyboards and say all kinds of dirt that comes in their heads about artists. I wonder if at their places of work or at school if someone will throw cold water at their efforts and hardwork how would they feel. People must learn to understand art before they comment on it. They come here and say they have the right to comment because it’s open for commenting. That’s fine but this pandemic of pulling public figures down trying to show how intelligent one who sits behind a keyboard is, is sick social media culture. What they say here they wouldn’t want the same to be said to them. Sick mentality.”

A while back, we brought you Shehnaaz Gill’s BTS video from the sets of the song and it sees her donning a red fringe strappy dress which she paired with black leather high-knee boots.

