Laughter Chefs is getting ready for its third season, and the buzz is already high. This time, you can expect a lot of fun, kitchen chaos, and easygoing moments as a new mix of celebrities step in. Like the earlier seasons, the show maintains a light tone with comedy, teamwork, and friendly banter, rather than arguments or heavy drama.

Laughter Chefs Season 3: Release Date & Streaming Details

Season 3 will start on Colors TV on November 22, 2025, at 9 PM, with new episodes every Saturday and Sunday. The show will also be available on JioHotstar. The announcement post on Instagram reads, “Jald hi judne wala hai aapke dinnertaiment mein ek naya member. 🤩 Dekhiye #LaughterChefs season 3, 22 November se har sat-sun raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors aur @jiohotstar par.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment S3 (@laughterchefscolors)

Meet The Contestants

This season brings together a bright mix of familiar names and fresh faces. The confirmed list includes:

Tejasswi Prakash Karan Kundrra Elvish Yadav Isha Malviya Aly Goni Jannat Zubair Abhishek Kumar Samarth Jurel Gurmeet Choudhary Debina Bonnerjee Krushna Abhishek Kashmera Shah Vivian Dsena Eisha Singh

Familiar faces are returning, and some new contestants will also be joining. Fan-favorites such as Aly Goni, Krushna and Kashmera, Elvish Yadav, and others will return. Joining them will be contestants like Tejasswi Prakash, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Isha Malviya, and the duo of Gurmeet and Debina.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment S3 (@laughterchefscolors)

What To Expect From Season 3?

The new seasons will carry on in the show’s signature style of cooking with comedy. On the show, you will see plenty of fun moments, funny mishaps in the kitchen, and lots of comedy. Bharti Singh has returned with her quick jokes and fun dialogue with the contestants.

Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi is also returning, bringing fun and tricky hints and tips. His tasks, combined with Bharti’s reactions, are set to create some of the most entertaining scenes this season.

With an exciting cast and a fun kitchen setup, Laughter Chefs Season 3 is all set to serve up another round of joyful entertainment for viewers.

Check out the glimpse of Laughter Chefs Season 3 below:

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Family Man 3 Cast Salaries: Manoj Bajpayee Earns 2.5X More Than Jaideep Ahlawat?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News