Kumkum Bhagya Fame Abhishek Kumaarr: "The Goal Is To Fly High & Touch The Sky"

Although he is the son of a doctor and comes from a family which is far removed from showbiz, Abhishek Kumaarr says that he always knew that he would become an actor.

Advertisement

Currently part of the show ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, the actor says that he loves to be part of the industry.

Advertisement

“My father is a doctor and nobody from my family has been into the entertainment business before. So, it’s really challenging and exciting for me to pursue my dreams. I was born and raised in Meerut. As a kid, I was always involved in extracurricular activities, even during school days. So, I was very clear that I wanted to be an actor since then. I started my career with modelling. I was part of a really good campaign, did TV commercials and assisted on a lot of feature films,” Abhishek Kumaarr says.

Talking about his journey, Abhishek Kumaarr says: “I started my TV journey with Sony with the show ‘India Wali Maa’. The show will be very special for me as it was my first show and I was playing the negative lead in it. This was followed by ‘Thapki’ on Colors. Then I got an opportunity to work with Balaji in one of their most prominent shows – ‘Kumkum Bhagya’.”

He loves his character in ‘Kumkum Bhagya’. Talking about the same, he says: “My character name is Jay in the show and Jay is Ranbir’s best friend. He is also his business partner, who is trying to help Ranbir to get close to Prachi. It’s totally a positive character, full of energy. For him, his friendship with Ranbir is really important and, as mentioned above, he will go to any extent to get Ranbir closer to Prachi.”

Full of hopes and dreams, Abhishek Kumaarr wants to do some meaningful work in the future.

“The goal is to learn every day while doing good productive work. The goal is to fly high and touch the sky with what I do the best – acting. There are a lot of people who inspired me but I am really fond of Ranbir Kapoor. How easily he can get into the skin of any character effortlessly,” he says.

He adds: “There are a lot of things which I want to achieve in my life and I already feel that time is running out. And the pandemic has made all of us realise to live in the present while being responsible for the future. So, I make sure, I make my every day count with full of gratitude.”

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Anupamaa Tops The Ormax Ratings With Naagin 6 Finally Climbing The Ladder Upwards!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube