Aamir Khan and his family, including ex-wives Reena Dutt and Kiran Rao, are busy with the wedding festivities of his daughter Ira Khan. Last night, Ira finally tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. Their unusual wedding, which saw Nupur in a gym vest and shorts, was followed by a reception that saw many celebs in attendance. Amid all this, the latest media reports suggest that Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are all set to grace the finale episode of the controversial chat show Koffee With Karan 8. Scroll down for details.

Kiran and Aamir had appeared on the chat show during its third season when they were happily married. Now, years later, they will be the first ex-couple to grace the chat show. Reportedly, the duo was initially hesitant about their joint appearance. However, they’ve finally agreed. Read on!

According to the latest report in Rediff, Aamir Khan, and Kiran Rao will appear together for a tell-all interview with Karan Johar on the final episode of Koffee With Karan 8. A source close to the development revealed to the portal, “This is the first time a divorced ex-couple is coming together on Koffee With Karan. Neither Aamir nor Kiran was too keen on sitting on that controversial couch. They agreed mainly as Kiran has a film coming up, Laapataa Ladies, on March 1, which Aamir has produced.”

The source further revealed that Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao will also reveal the reason why they decided to part ways and get divorced and why they continue to be friends. Reportedly, the finale episode will stream on January 18, 2024.

Well, this seems to be an interesting episode, and we already can’t wait to see them talk about their personal life once again.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan’s son-in-law Nupur Shikhare made headlines and sparked a meme fest with his OOTN on his wedding night. On the other hand, bride Ira Khan broke many shaadi stereotypes as she opted for Kolhapuri Chappal, Smartwatch, and no mehendi on her D-day. She opted for a dark green, deep neckline blouse, which she paired with a matching sheer dupatta and baby pink dhoti. After an 8 km jog to his wedding venue, Nupur changed into a dark bluish-green sherwani for his reception.

Another video from the wedding that has gone viral sees Aamir Khan planting a peck on Kiran Rao’s cheeks during one of the festivities, leaving netizens in complete awe.

