The child artist who debuted in the Disney Channel show Stuck in the Middle is now an established modern-day scream queen—she is none other than Jenna Ortega. Although she has been involved in many popular projects in her growing years, she gained massive popularity after appearing in the Netflix series Wednesday. In the show created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar and directed by Tim Burton, Ortega can be seen as playing the titular character, Wednesday Addams.

The pop culture character Wednesday Addams became iconic because of Christina Ricci, who portrayed it with perfection in The Addams Family (1991) and Addams Family Values (1993). However, cut to 2022, and Ortega gives the role a new twist and a modern touch and presents it with her fresh perspective. Now, the actress is gearing up for the show’s second season, which she is also producing. Scroll ahead.

Jenna Ortega As Wednesday Addams

Based on Charles Addams’ characters, Wednesday Addams is a teenage girl who embodies supernatural powers. She has a psychic ability that makes her get visions. She transfers to her parents’ high school, Nevermore Academy, a private school for the monstrous outcasts, and gets involved in solving a murder mystery. In the Netflix series, Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday, while Gwendoline Christie plays Larissa Weems, principal of Nevermore, Hunter Doohan plays Tyler, and others in different important characters.

Jenna faced many challenges in embodying a character like Wednesday Addams. She learned to play the cello, took archery classes, and did a lot more to prepare for the role. Although in the initial phase, she was hesitant to take up the project, her call with Tim Burton gave her a clear vision of the series. She said yes to the show, and it turned her career in the right direction.

Jenna Ortega’s Role In Wednesday Season 2

The series gave Jenna Ortega new recognition and made her career reach great heights. Now, the show is returning for a second season. While talking about reprising the role in Wednesday season 2, Jenna said (via Tom’s Guide), “[She’s] one of the coolest characters of all time. So to slip into the costume and tone again, it’s just so much fun.” Tim Burton added, “For me, it was enjoyable just because I love the cast,” while Alfred Gough shared, “There isn’t really a lot of Addams Family lore, so we wanted to delve deeper.”

In the second season, Jenna Ortega is not only involved as an actor but also sits in the executive producer’s chair. She collaborated with the writers and worked closely with the costumes and casting. While opening up about her experience as executive producer, Ortega told The Cut (via Screenrant), “I felt empowered to speak my mind.” The second season will see the original cast along with some new faces, including Lady Gaga, featuring as new characters.

Season 2 will release in two parts – Part 1 has been scheduled to premiere on August 6, 2025, with four episodes, and Part 2 will air on September 3, with the rest four episodes. Are you excited to see Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams once again?

