The newest member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is Bozoma Saint John. She is an accomplished woman who has worked with and for the best in the business. The marketing executive is the new addition to the currently airing 14th season of the popular reality series and has made her mark with her strong screen presence, smart skills, and ability to solve problems.

Bozoma recently gave a tour of her Los Angeles home and, in a surprising twist of events, flaunted the colorful and bright sanctuary she created to unwind after long days at work and after filming. Here’s a peek inside her floral and happy abode, including details of her aesthetic decor.

Inside Bozoma Saint John’s Los Angeles Home

Colorful and bright living room

Bozoma gave Bravo a sneak peek inside her home and detailed what and why she picked for the place. Her living room has beautiful floral walls and customized wallpapers. While the chic room has a burst of color, the main colors are black and gold. The former chief marketing officer of Netflix revealed, “Everything in my home is chosen intentionally by me.”

She showcased the wallpapers and patterns she picked because of her interest in color. “I like to have a colorful space that feels like it’s alive and big,” she explained. The floral wallpaper on the walls even has the word “love” hidden amongst it. “I decided to panel the walls so that when people enter my house, they feel love and beauty and color,” she further added.

Apart from the colors and patterns, the walls have gilded mirrors and massive windows overlooking Bozoma’s backyard. She revealed that she considers her house a sanctuary and likes to see flowers and botanicals to enjoy the outside views inside, too.

Home office and glam room

Having worked with Uber, PepsiCo, and Apple Music, Bozoma has extensive professional experience, so her office has “elements that speak” to her “as a working woman.” She also added a few personal touches, including a framed letter from her daughter and a pair of special, signed running shoes in honor of her track career as an athlete during high school and college.

Olympic medalist Florence Griffith-Joyner signed them when she won the gold at one of the meets, which is why Bozoma really considers it “a prized possession.” She added, “It always reminds me to keep achieving, and to go fast.” The RHOBH star also has a glam room where she gets ready. It includes a wall of wigs and seating for others to relax and lounge around.

She concluded the tour by revealing she has countless wigs. “I don’t even want to tell you how many I have. This is just a small portion of them, the ones that are already styled to wear,” she said, referring to the display.

