From enjoying different delicacies to meeting family and friends, TV actors have all the plans to make the Eid celebrations exciting and special.

On the auspicious occasion, they share how they plan to celebrate the festival and make it enjoyable and memorable.

Hiba Nawab from ‘Woh Toh Hai Albela’ says: “This Eid will be a little special as my mother is here, so will get to eat all yummy food prepared by her. I love eating biryani so I’m very happy. This whole month is about doing good deeds and charity so I’ve been doing that and I keep this as my ritual for Eid celebrations, every year!

Hiba continues with her plan and tells, “I’ll also celebrate it with my family on set on ‘Woh Toh Hai Albela’ as we also do Iftar together on set. On the day of Eid, I’ll call all my friend’s home and have good food and spend some good time together.”

Talking about celebrating the festival, Alma Hussein from ‘Sapnon Ki Chhalaang’ shares: “This year, I will celebrate Eid through a video call with my family because I am currently shooting and will be celebrating this festival with the cast. While we connect with the Almighty in this holy month, it’s also a time when the family gets together, and I enjoy a lot as I get Eidi from them. While I’m missing all of that, I have prayed to Allah to keep everyone happy and safe. Eid Mubarak to all my fans and friends.”

On the other hand, ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ actress Reem Sameer Shaikh says that the best of all gifts on Eid is the presence of a happy family.

“Every year I try to celebrate the holy day with my family and friends. It feels so positive to be trying on new clothes, eating delicious food especially cooked by my Dadi and hosting the guests. I remember, as a child every year, I would dress up in the finest of my clothes and wait for the elders to give me Eidi.”

Sana Sayyad, who essays the role of Palki in ‘Kundali Bhagya’, shares: “Eid is a joyous occasion that brings together family, friends, and communities to celebrate the blessings and grace of Allah. Having said that, Eid has always been about family for me. So, I only meet my family and relatives on Eid. In fact, every year, my entire family comes to my house and we have a huge feast.”

“While we also give each other Eidi, rather than focusing on just material possessions, we also have a deep appreciation for the fact that we got to spend time with our families. Though I will be shooting for Kundali Bhagya this year, I plan to pack up early and spend time with my family. Here’s wishing everyone Eid Mubarak,” she concludes.

