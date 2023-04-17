Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya has always kept the audience on the edge of their seats with its intriguing storyline in the course of its glorious 5-year run. Recently, after the 20 year leap, viewers witnessed the entry of actors Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali and Sana Sayyad as Rajveer Luthra, Shaurya Luthra and Palki Khurana respectively. And with the dramatic turn of events, Rajveer gets to know the truth about his parents- Preeta and Karan Luthra (Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand).

This recent addition to the cast of Kundali Bhagya has been working round the clock and has already started bonding with each other!

One such bond is between the popular actors Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad. Although it has been only about a month that they have been shooting together, the actors have bonded really well. In fact, the fans of the show are already loving their on-screen chemistry and have created a hashtag for them- #PalVeer.

The off-screen bond between Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad is so good that Paras recently posted a sun-kissed picture on his social media where he is standing next to his co-star Sana Sayyad. Not just that, he even captioned the picture saying – “Couldn’t have asked for a better co-actor.”

Talking about his equation with Sana, Paras Kalnawat said, “The relationship between me and Sana is quite different off-screen compared to what audiences get to watch on-screen. Sana is not only a considerate actor but also a kind-hearted and supporting one. We share a very special bond, in fact, recently I got hurt on set while shooting an action sequence and she took care of me like a good friend. During our rehearsals and breaks, we often engage in conversations about various topics, which indirectly helps in developing our onscreen chemistry. And now I can say, working with her has become effortless and enjoyable. She is an amazing professional, and I am sure we will have a gala time shooting further with each other.”

While Paras and Sana have been having a great time shooting the topsy-turvy scenes, new twists and turns will keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

