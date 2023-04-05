COLORS’ ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ has won viewers’ hearts with its riveting tale of forbidden love set in the mystical town of Landsdale. In the current story track, Nandini (played by Kamya Punjabi) makes interesting revelations about the town while Esha (played by Reem Sameer Shaikh) and Veer (essayed by Karan Kundrra) team up to save Armaan (portrayed by Gashmeer Mahajani). With big names and talents joining the romantic-fantasy-drama intermittently, actor Bhakhtyar Irani makes his entry on the show.

He will be seen playing the role of Vyom Sharma, Esha’s uncle. He despised werewolves and was guarding the tomb of werewolves as a favour for Kavya. He was in love with Sudha (Esha’s biological mother), and she had given him the same ring that protects the one who wears it from supernatural sorcery.

Sharing his thoughts about playing Vyom Sharma, Bhakhtyar Irani says, “I’m excited about returning to television with a genre that I’m attempting for the first time. I will be seen essaying the role of Vyom, who is one of the council members of the town. It is a positive role with grey shades and it’s the kind of character that has always intrigued me as an actor. I’m very happy about collaborating with my friend and brilliant actor Shilpa Agnihotri. This show marks a new era in the fantasy fiction space and I’m delighted to have stepped aboard it.”

