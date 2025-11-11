The previous episode of General Hospital featured Sonny pleading with Michael about the case. Chase detailed his plan to Willow. Portia made a confession, while Nina was left pleasantly surprised after the news she got. And then lastly, Brook Lynn got some jarring news of her own to absorb.

The drama, the worry, the shock, the secrets, the blackmailing, the chaos, and more are about to get heated soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 11, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital Spoilers: November 11, 2025

The episode on Tuesday sees Emma and Gio making quite a horrifying discovery. The two have been busy planning how to expose Dalton and his secrets. Is this discovery about the same? Or are they the ones who will find Ned unconscious and lying on the floor after an argument with Drew?

Up next, Elizabeth is unsettled. What could this be about? Is this related to Jason? Or the Drew and Willow case instead? Meanwhile, Lulu opens up to Olivia. Is she confiding in her about Dante and Rocco? Or maybe about Laura? Will Olivia give Lulu some advice before she finds out about Ned?

Because not too long ago, Ned and Drew had an argument in the midst of which the former had a heart attack. Drew thought Ned was acting, and so he walked away and left Ned collapsing. Who will find him? Will it be Gio and Emma? Will they tell Ned’s wife, Olivia, and daughter, Brook Lynn?

How will Gio feel about seeing his grandfather, Ned, like this? Elsewhere, Britt panics. Is this about Sidwell and Dalton? Has she bitten off more than she can chew? Then there’s Michael, who makes an unexpected move. Is this about the Drew case? What new surprise is he about to spring now?

Is he about to get a surprise of his own this time around with Willow getting free soon? After all, the PCPD is eyeing Portia next. And then lastly, Brook Lynn wants answers. Is this about Chase and his closeness to Willow? Or is this about her father, Ned, being found unconscious and on the ground?

