Following the finale of HBO’s House of the Dragon Season 2, fans are spinning their minds with theories, particularly connecting Daemon Targaryen with The Night King from Game of Thrones. Although the theory has been going around for a couple of years, it gained traction in the finale episode of House of the Dragon season 2. Is Dameon really the Night King?

In the finale, Daemon’s similarity with the Night King emerges when he has a vision of a White Walker with blonde, Targaryen-like hair, hinting that it is his future. In George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, Daemon dies while fighting with his nephew, Aemond, but his body is never found which could mean that he became a White Walker.

The White Walkers were first introduced in Game of Thrones, but the historical show didn’t delve deeper into their history. However, it showed how a White Walker was created in season 6 episode 5, where Bran had a vision that showed a man tied to a weirwood tree and turned into a White Walker by the Children of the Forest with Leaf plunging a dragon glass dagger into his heart. Clearly, the man was not a Daemon and didn’t look like a Targaryen. The mystery figure was one of the First Men, the earliest humans to inhabit Westeros. Besides, he can’t be a Targaryen as this period predates the rise of Valyria by roughly 2000 years and is nearly 10,000 years before the Targaryens even arrived in Westeros.

The theory that Daemon Targaryen is the Night King isn’t actually true, but it is gaining traction largely because Game of Thrones failed to inform its viewers about the extensive history of the White Walkers.

Hence, fans are brewing up lots of questions and theories that Game of Thrones would have answered, considering the White Walkers are the greatest threat of the entire series and could mean much more to the history of the events in House of the Dragon. What could be the truth lies in the following seasons of the House of the Dragon or maybe the other spin-offs, where hopefully the creators will answer the fan’s theories.

