Selling Sunset Season 8 saw unprecedented drama, and fans of the show expected it to continue in a reunion episode. Over the years, audiences have grown used to watching a reunion special, which is usually released within two weeks of the season premiere.

However, Selling Sunset Season 8 is not getting a reunion episode as Netflix has decided not to go ahead with it. The show’s cast has been embroiled in multiple fights, not only on-screen but also off-screen, which made Netflix cancel the reunion.

Selling Sunset Season 8 Cast’s Fights Led to Cancelation of Reunion Episode

Multiple cast members of Selling Sunset Season 8 are currently at loggerheads with each other. This time, the drama extended out of the reality series and reached the real world, as cast members began to sling mud at each other on social media. The drama got heated up even before the new season premiered on Netflix.

In episode 10, Nicole Young spread a rumor that Emma Hernan had relations with a married man based on a supposed ‘reliable source.’ Chrishell Stause and Chelsea Lazkani then quickly jumped to their friend Hernan’s defense on Instagram. Stause expressed anger, accusing the producers of giving attention to liars and calling for Young’s removal from the show.

She also vowed never to work with Young again and criticized the show’s producers for blindsiding Hernan with false accusations. Lazkani, too, slammed Young on Instagram, calling her ‘diabolical’ and accusing her of starting rumors to cover her own issues.

Another major conflict in the season involves Lazkani and Bre Tiesi. Tiesi informed Lazkani that her husband was seen making out with another woman, leading to group tensions. While Tiesi claimed her intentions were good, Stause and Hernan questioned her decision to bring it up on camera.

The situation escalated, with Tiesi becoming upset and eventually unfollowing Hernan on Instagram after a heated phone conversation and a canceled lunch. The situation between the ladies got so bad that Netflix was forced to cancel a reunion.

