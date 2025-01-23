Divyanka Tripathi is one of the biggest names in the Indian television industry. Known for her role as Dr. Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, she has also appeared in Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Recently, she revealed a distressing financial fraud she endured at the hands of her trusted Chartered Accountant (CA).

Known for her hard work and dedication, Divyanka opened up about the incident in an interview with Hindi Rush, describing how the scam unfolded and the emotional toll it took on her. This came at a time when Divyanka used to work for the whole day and had no time to look after her finances. Unfortunately, the person she entrusted her money with betrayed Tripathi and duped her of money.

Divyanka Tripathi says her CA disappeared after taking 4 cheques worth ₹12 Lakh

Divyanka Tripathi has consistently been one of the highest-paid stars in the television industry with an estimated per-episode earning of ₹1 to ₹1.5 Lakh. As of 2025, this accumulates to an estimated net worth of ₹40 Crore, as per GQ India. During the time she was very busy with her hectic schedule, Divyanka trusted her CA to handle her finances.

However, this trust was betrayed when the CA absconded with ₹12 lakh, which may well be in the range of 5 to 10% of her annual income.

In her interview, Tripathi shared the details of how the scam unfolded. The CA, who had been managing her accounts for two years, had gained her trust. “I was working 20–24 hours a day and barely had time to consult other CAs or verify his work,” she said. Coming from another city and managing accounts for several actors, he convinced her to invest in Fixed Deposits and that he would take care of these deposits.

Trusting his advice, Divyanka signed four cheques, assuming he would deposit the funds responsibly. Instead, the CA vanished, taking ₹12 lakh of her hard-earned money. Determined to recover her money, she sent a friend to the CA’s city to retrieve the cheques. Out of four cheques, three bounced, resulting in a ₹9 lakh loss. Legal action turned out to be of no help to Divyanka. “Even our lawyer turned out to be untrustworthy. He told me, ‘Ma’am, all your files are missing.’ Eventually, I gave up the fight,” Divyanka revealed in the interview.

