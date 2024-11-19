The Friends theme song might whine about being broke but in real life? Those six besties have been swimming in cash. Since its 1994 debut, the sitcom has pulled in a staggering $1.4 billion. And the cast? They’ve raked in a cool $816 million before taxes—about $136 million each. It’s not too shabby for a show about broke twenty-somethings.

But it’s not just Ross, Rachel, and the gang laughing all the way to the bank. The creators, David Crane, Marta Kauffman, and producer Kevin Bright, have pocketed at least $550 million. And word on the street? That’s a “conservative” figure. These guys hit the jackpot, too.

The funny thing is, Friends wasn’t a cash machine right out of the gate. Warner Bros. lost money on it during the first four seasons. NBC eventually stepped in during season five, covering production costs to keep Friends in its “Must-See TV” Thursday lineup. That faith paid off big time.

By the final seasons, the cast went from making $22,500 an episode to a jaw-dropping $1 million each. Aniston, Cox, and Kudrow even became the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood back then. And after the series wrapped? The real money rolled in.

Syndication deals alone have brought Warner Bros. around $4.8 billion (yep, billion) over the years. That’s reruns, cable deals, streaming, and international licensing—not to mention all those DVDs collecting dust in your living room. The rerun game also meant millions more for the cast and creators, adding another $735 million to the pile.

Post-Friends, the gang stayed busy. Jennifer Aniston has been the biggest baller of the bunch, locking in $1 million per episode for The Morning Show. The girl’s still got it.

So yeah, their “love life’s DOA” and their “job’s a joke”… but their bank accounts? Thriving. Could Friends be any more profitable?

