Who can forget iconic dialogues like “Kuch Toh Gadbad Hain” and “Daya Darwaza Todh Do,” which still evoke a special piece of nostalgia for us? Yes, we are talking about our favorite crime-based TV show, CID. The show will reportedly be back with a bang in October 2024. For the unversed, the show started airing on January 21, 1998, and enjoyed a long run of 20 years. Needless to say, fans are super happy as CID returns to their TV screens.

According to a news report on Gossips TV, the makers of CID are all set to bring back a revamped version of the show after a sabbatical of 6 years. The show ended on October 27, 2018, followed by its sudden cancellation, which did not go well with the fans. However, the latest reports suggest that the show will soon grace our TV screens again from October.

No sooner did the news break out than fans started reacting. Needless to say, they were overjoyed with CID returning to their TV screens. However, many fans said they would miss the late actor Dinesh Phadnis, who played Federick on the show. His character added many comedic elements to the otherwise much-serious tone of the show. He sadly passed away last year in December.

One fan stated, “Finally, my childhood memories will be back. CID 2 will rock. ACP Pradhyuman, Abhijit, Daya, my favorite trio.” ” Another user said, “Finally, but without Freddy Sir” (adding some crying emojis). A netizen said, “It’s going to be sad without Freddy Sir.” A netizen added, “I’m excited for CID 2. It’s my favorite show. But we will miss Freddy.” A user called it “The best news ever.” A netizen said, “Nostalgic show, childhood memories attached with Pradhyuman, Abhijeet and Daya. But feeling sad for Federick.”

The report stated that the makers are keeping the development under wraps, and it is unclear whether the OG cast will be reprising their roles in CID 2. The premiere date is expected to be somewhere between October and November 2024. Well, needless to say, this news has genuinely come as a treat for all the fans out there. The show starred Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradhyuman, Aditya Shrivastav as Senior Inspector Abhijeet, and Dayanand Shetty as Senior Inspector Daya.

