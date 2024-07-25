When CID's Shivaji Satam, Aka ACP Pradyuman, Felt 'Punch In The Stomach' After TRP Dip Due to Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC

CID, the iconic detective drama that ruled Indian television for two decades, wasn’t invincible. Even the brilliant ACP Pradyuman, played by the legendary Shivaji Satam, faced a challenge in the form of another television juggernaut – Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

CID, which aired its last episode in October 2018, holds the record for the longest-running television show in India, boasting a staggering 1,546 episodes. First gracing screens in 1998, the show captivated audiences for over two decades with its captivating crime investigation stories. Beyond the overarching narrative, CID etched itself into popular culture with iconic characters like ACP Pradyuman (played by Shivaji Satam), Senior Inspector Abhijeet (played by Aditya Shrivastav), Senior Inspector Daya (played by Dayanand Shetty), and Inspector Fredricks (played by Dinesh Phadnis).

The show also left a lasting impression with its now-legendary one-liners, like “Kuch Toh Gadbad Hai” (Something’s fishy!) and “Daya Darwaza Tod Do” (Daya, break the door!), forever associated with ACP Pradyuman.

But did you know that even the “longest-running” show felt a TRP dip after Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati took over the TV world? In a 2013 interview by Afaqs during the celebration of CID‘s 1,000th episode, Satam shared a unique perspective on how he and the show navigated this temporary dip in ratings.

While discussing the impact of KBC, Satam described it as a “punch in the stomach” for CID, a moment where their consistently strong viewership dipped noticeably. This wasn’t an isolated incident; Satam acknowledged that the entire television industry was experiencing a “KBC syndrome.” He said, “However, we survived and came out of it slowly.”

Despite the ratings slump, Satam’s unwavering confidence in CID was evident. He revealed his response to the show’s creator, BP Singh, who questioned its longevity back then. Satam’s simple yet optimistic reply of “Three” more years showcased his belief in the show’s potential to bounce back.

CID eventually weathered the storm and emerged stronger. The KBC phenomenon may have caused a temporary setback, but it couldn’t diminish the enduring appeal of CID.

