CID Fame Dayanand Shetty, Aditya Shrivastava & Others Come Together For A Fun Reunion

The cast of the popular Indian television show ‘CID’ including names like Shraddha Musale, Dayanand Shetty, Aditya Shrivastava and Dinesh Phadnis reunited but for a get together.
Shraddha played forensic specialist, Dr Tarika, on the show, Dayanand is popular as inspector Daya, Aditya rose to stardom by essaying Senior Inspector Abhijeet and Dinesh added a sprinkle of laughter as Inspector Fredricks in the show.
The CID reunion also included Janvi Chheda, who portrayed Sub-Inspector Shreya, Hrishikesh Pandey, who played Inspector Abhimanyu, and Ajay Nagrath, who joined the show as Sub-Inspector Pankaj.
Sharing pictures and videos and thanking Shraddha, Ajay Nagrath wrote on Instagram: “Thank you so much @detospeaks and @shraddhamusale for having us over and being the perfect hosts you guys are the best! Such a fun filled evening with my loved ones and copious amounts of food and wine. Cheers to many more.”
Shraddha also shared similar photos of the three of them sitting in her living room, with the caption: “Such evenings. Nostalgic stories, food, leg-pulling, conversations… Great to have to you all home. Being a weekday, travelling at the peak hours with so much traffic and still on time. Yayy! Lots and lots of love. #cid #reunion #cidans.”
Hrishikesh on the other hand wrote: “What a time we all had when we all are together how time flies. Never ending stories Of lifetime, lots of love to both of you for being such a wonderful host @shraddhamusale @detospeaks and extended family.”
‘CID‘, which premiered in 1998 and went on to become one of India’s longest-running television shows as it was aired for 20 years.
Meanwhile, a couple of months ago, Shivaji Satam had opened up about CID getting pulled down from the channel. He said that the signs were seen for a year that and the show was getting neglected gradually. He shared that even producers weren’t aware.
