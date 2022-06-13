TV actor Hrishikesh Pandey is a well-known actor in the industry. He rose to fame playing the role of Inspector Sachin in much famed C.I.D. The latest report reveals that the actor was robbed while he was sightseeing in the city. Scroll down to know more.

The alleged incident occurred on June 5 when he along with his family and friends visited the Elephanta Caves. He boarded the bus from Colaba to Tardeo. He realized he was robbed upon getting off the bus.

Talking about the incident with ETimes, Hrishikesh Pandey said, “It was an AC bus and we boarded the bus around 6.30 pm. Soon after I got down, I checked my sling bag and found that my cash, credit cards, aadhar card, pan card, and car books were missing. I reported the incident at Colaba Police Station as well as Malad Police station.”

Hrishikesh further commented on the irony of playing Inspector Sachin in CID and getting robbed in real life. “Since I have played a CID Inspector, it became a joke how in the show people come to us with cases and we solve them. Even in real life people used to come to me with issues and I used to help solve them. And now I have been robbed! I am hoping that the police department will crack this case,” he said.

Recently, Hrishikesh Pandey was a part of a reunion with his CID co-stars. He joined Dayanand Shetty (Sr Inspector Daya), Aditya Shrivastava (Sr Inspector Abhijeet), Dinesh Phadnis (Inspector Fredricks), Shraddha Musale (Dr. Tarika), Janvi Chheda (Inspector Shreya), Ajay Nagrath (Sub-Inspector Pankaj) for a get-together earlier in June.

