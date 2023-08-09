The ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house is all set to conclude itself in a grand fashion, bringing with it all the drama, thrills, suspense and excitement that it can. In the midst of all that, contestants Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan have emerged as the biggest fan favourites, with online polls going on, leaving it to the public, who will be the BOSS between these two.

Every contestant gaining access to the ‘Ticket to the Finale’ was part of their own ‘Systum’ be it Abhishek, Elvish, or Jad Hadid, Bebika Dhruve or Avinash Sachdev. But their systems got broken, and only Elvish and Abhishek are now the finalists.

Both the contestants won the hearts of audiences due to their grounded and respectful, but tough attitude, zeal to win, not talking smack, obeying the rules and displaying all the attributes which determines who will be the winner in ‘Big Boss’.

Regardless of who will emerge victorious on the end of the line, both have been given the title of ‘BOSS’ with the Janta, and they are heavily divided as camps are split into ‘ElvishTheBoss’ and ‘AbhishekTheBoss’ on social media.

If online polls were the only thing to determine the victor, it would seem the show would be unlikely to end as they were the two contestants to garner the least amount of hate. People have gone on to comment that these two contestants may have just broken the whole ‘Systum’ and maybe there is an entirely new system coming to place.

Abhishek and Elvish did not just audiences but even their fellow contestants as Pooja Bhatt and Jiya Shankar had also praise them early on respectively, with Pooja Bhatt calling Abhishek a ‘strong and determined individual’ while Jiya had called Elvish a ‘grounded, passionate, strong willed person’.

The show has seen a lot of guests coming up including Mahesh Bhatt, Raftaar and Mahira Sharma. With the grand finale coming up, new guests can surely be expected, but who?

To watch these developments and who emerges as the ‘BOSS’, audiences can tune into ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ streaming exclusively on JioCinema.

