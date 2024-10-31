Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18 is grabbing a lot of eyeballs for its interesting lineup of contestants. We can already see some cliques forming on the show, and one of them is the trio of Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, and Alice Kaushik. The trio is known for forming a close bond which has gotten some mixed reaction from the fans. Let us look at their net worth and find out who is leading the race in this department.

Avinash Mishra’s Net Worth

The actor began his career with ad films. He went on to do shows like Sethji, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Ishqbaaaz, and Mariam Khan. However, he gained prominence through shows like Yeh Teri Galliyan and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. He was furthermore seen in TV shows like Durga and Nath opposite his Bigg Boss 18 co-contestants Chahat Pandey. He was also seen in music videos like ‘O Mere Humnava’ and ‘Tere Siva.’ Avinash Mishra’s net worth is reportedly around 5 to 6 crore. It mostly constitutes his income from his TV shows, brand endorsements, and music videos.

Eisha Singh’s Net Worth

Eisha Singh started her career with the TV show Swaragini. She gained prominence with her performance in Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Sirf Tum opposite her Bigg Boss 18 co-contestant Vivian Dsena. Her net worth is reportedly around 3 to 4 crore which constitutes her earnings from her TV shows and brand endorsement. She is also speculated to be paid 1.5 lakh per week for her participation in Bigg Boss 18.

Alice Kaushik’s Net Worth

Alice Kaushik began her TV career with the show Suryaputra Karn wherein she played the role of Abhimanyu’s wife Uttara. She became a household name for her performance in Pandya Store opposite her current boyfriend Kanwar Dhillon. Her net worth is said to be around 2 crore.

Well, it seems like Avinash Mishra is on a slight lead over his Bigg Boss 18 besties in the net worth race. The trio’s friendship has been appreciated but has also been irking some fans on the show. It will be interesting to see if they are able to maintain this strong bond until the end of the show.

