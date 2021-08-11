Advertisement

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is well known for playing the role of Radhika in Choti Bahu and Soumya Singh in Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The actress has now dropped a few bold and sultry pictures that are setting a fire on the internet. Scroll down to know.

Rubina is currently enjoying her beach trip with her husband and actor Abhinav Shukla. She also shared a video of herself overcoming her “fear of water” easily “with a smile.” In the video, she can be seen laughing after stepping into a pool on a rainy day.

Advertisement

Sharing the video, Rubina Dilaik captioned it, “Every time I hide my fear of water with a smile.” Take a look at the video below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

An hour before sharing a video of herself chilling in a pool, Shakti actress shared a set of photos that feature her having quality time on the beach. In the pictures, she is seen wearing a black bikini swimsuit which she topped with a black mesh shrug that she sported for a beach trip.

Rubina Dilaik posed candidly for the camera and looked absolutely gorgeous. She flaunted her curves and toned legs, that she like a queen. Dilaik even paired her outfit with a sleek neat low hair bun and gorgeous pink hoop earrings. Sharing the pictures, she captioned it, “jitni Samandar ki gehrayi, utni mere armaano ki oonchai.”

Last week, Rubina shared some gorgeous photos of herself having a whole lot of fun on the beach. She captioned it, “I am a mountain girl, going crazy at beaches.”

Must Read: Bigg Boss Highest Paid Salaries: 2 Crores For 3 Days Was Paid To Pamela Anderson, Check Out The Entire List!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube