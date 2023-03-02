Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 is all set to premiere, and the anime fans are finding it hard to contain their excitement. The final season of AOT has been segmented into several parts, and now we have a new update on the show’s streaming. The first and second parts came out in December 2020 and January 2022, respectively. Fans are eagerly waiting to find out what fate awaits for Eren Jaeger, Mikasa, Armin, Levy, Hange and all others. The last part concluded with Eren attaining the final form, Shubi no Kyojin or the final Titan, starting the ‘Rumbling’. He and his thousands of colossus titans set out from Paradis Island towards Marley and the entire world in order to destroy them.

For the unversed, AOT is based on the Japanese manga of the same name by Hajime Isayama. The main protagonist of the series is Eren, and it revolves around humans among giant Titans. But there is a twist, and there are Titan shifters as well who can transform into the man-eating beast on their own accord. The dark fantasy anime has garnered millions of fans worldwide, and the first season of the popular anime first aired in 2013.

Previously, it was already revealed that the episodes of Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 would allegedly be an hour long or more than that. Now according to leaked information shared on Twitter via Kami_Casuals, “The upcoming ‘Attack on Titan: Final Season’ 1-hour Special Episode will be divided into 3 episodes for the streaming services outside Japan and will be available on the same day.” Although fans are a bit disappointed about how the series is continuously getting divided into several parts, and that too the final season.

[LEAK] The upcoming "Attack on Titan: Final Season" 1-hour Special Episode will be divided into 3 episodes for the streaming services outside Japan and will be available on the same day. pic.twitter.com/di3nWp7MTH — Project KAMI ™ (@Kami_Casuals) February 28, 2023

After the information on Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 came out, a few of the netizens expressed their confusion in the comments. One of them wrote, “Other anime: Season 4 Episode 1 Shingeki no Kyojin: Season 4 part 3 part 1 episode 1.” Another wrote, “Might as well divide this show to 10. They kept on dividing everything just to squeeze this series of all the money they want.”

The leak is indeed a bit confusing and pointing it out, one of the users wrote, “How many eps will this part be?? 6?” Like us, many are pretty excited about the series; one wrote, “I’ll binge from episode 1, best show ever.” One comment read, “It’s gonna be biblical.” Another comment read, “Masterpiece.”

However, no matter what the pieces of information state or how confusing it may seem, fans are just way too excited for Attack on Titan season 4 part 3. The Mappa Studios has created the series. The official trailer of the series was released a few days ago, and the series is all set to premiere on 3rd March.

