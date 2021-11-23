Rupali Ganguly ventured into television with her portrayal of medical intern Dr. Simran Chopra in the medical drama series Sanjivani. However, she is recognised for two of the most iconic characters of TV- Monisha Sarabhai in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and the eponymous lead in Anupamaa.

What if both the iconic characters meet each other? While many of the audience wonder how could it be possible, the actress dropped a video on Instagram indicating a reunion of these two is happening soon. Scroll down to know more.

Rupali Ganguly shared a video of her playing both iconic roles conversing with each other. In the video, Monisha is seen telling Anupamaa that after ‘Uska Pati Sirf Mera Hai’ she only watches her show. She then also said that she is a big fan of the show and even asks for two autographs.

When Anupamaa asks why she needs two autographs and wonders if one is for her Mother in Law, Maya Sarabhai, Monisha then clarifies, “It’s for Kapoor Kamini, who lives on our fourth floor. I will sell the autograph for Rs. 500. Mere aane jaane ka bhada wasool hojayega.”

To which Rupali Ganguly’s alter ego Anupama said, “I take my own decisions and I have decided not to give in to this selling autograph business.” Monisha then replies “Nice acting.”

The 44-year-old actress shared the video with a caption, “Commemorating the 2 Million Celebration week with two of your favourite characters… A huge Thank You to everyone for showering immense love and support on me as an actor in everything that I’ve done. Overwhelmed, Humbled and Extremely Grateful!! I am sure you must have guessed who these two are, do you want to see more of them?”

Watch the hilarious conversation below:

