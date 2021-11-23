A while ago, Yuvika Chaudhary was booked under the SC/ST Act for using a casteist slur in one of her videos on social media. However, she was later granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Now, in a recent interview, the actress has opened up on the controversy and how she felt like she murdered someone amid the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

A case was filed against Yuvika by the complainant Rajat Kalsan in Hansi after using the casteist slur vlog.

In an interview with PeepingMoon, Yuvika Chaudhary opened up on the whole controversy and how it affected her mentally. “Whatever happens with you for the first time, you get affected by that. I am happy that my husband and my family are a big support. It took me time to be normal. I have done nothing wrong. Mujhe aisa lag raha tha ki maine kisi ka khoon kar diya hai (I felt like I murdered someone). Being artists, we are not here to hurt anybody. I strongly feel strict action should be taken against people who drop in illogical or abusive comments on social media posts,” she said.

Yuvika Chaudhary also opened up on being called to the police station and said, “It is like I paid the price for being a celebrity. There are people who abuse celebrities on social media but we cannot file a case against everyone. For me, humanity comes first so saying sorry repetitively doesn’t harm. I don’t believe in caste, I only believe in humanity.”

The incident took place in May and the beauty later issued an apology on her Instagram handle. Take a look at it here:

What are your thoughts on Yuvika Chaudhary breaking her silence on the casteist slur controversy? Tell us in the comments below.

