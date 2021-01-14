Last month it was reported that actor Mohan Kapur is all set to make his Hollywood debut with Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming superhero web series, Ms Marvel. While not many details were revealed then, Kapur has now opened up about his role in the film and watching Tom Hiddleston ride a cycle past him.

Ms Marvel is one of the numerous television series that features in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, What If…?, Loki, She-Hulk, and Hawkeye are also featured in the MCU Phase 4 plan. Amidst these, it was revealed that Mohan will play Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel’s father on the show.

Talking about his role, Mohan Kapur during an interview with Pinkvilla recalled learning about the casting during the lockdown. He also revealed how he auditioned for the role. He said, “I requested a friend because the audition part was between me and my daughter, I called a male friend of mine and said, ‘yaar please come with your mask and all, and help me shoot this audition.’ He was very kind and he came over we shot the audition. That was on August 12th and we sent it. The casting director at Marvel loved it so it just (worked). October I flew and we began filming in the first week of November.”

Mohan also revealed that Marvel is strict with the COVID measures on sets. COVID-19 tests are conducted thrice a week to ensure the safety of all cast and crew on the set. Moreover, a COVID officer is always on sets governing the shoot. Ms Marvel is being filmed at the Trilith Studios in Atlanta, where other projects of Marvel Studios, including Loki, are also being shot.

When he was asked whether he has crossed path with any other MCU star at the studio, Mohan Kapur revealed about an incident involving Tom Hiddleston. He recalled, “We are shooting in the same studios, Pinewood Studios, it has got different floors. We are on stage 9. One day, this was when we were still doing readings, we were all just standing and waiting for our vans to come and head back home. Suddenly someone from the sets comes and asks, ‘Hey, did you see them?’ I asked, ‘See who?’ ‘The guys who just went cycling by?’ I said ‘I saw two people, everyone’s in masks.’ (I was informed) it was Tom Hiddleston. I said, ‘What? Tom Hiddleston, you mean Loki?’ Arre yaar, yeh mask ne toh jeena haram kar rakha hai yaar, main bhaag ke uska autograph leta, I would have taken a selfie and all of that.”

