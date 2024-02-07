Sandeep Reddy Vanga helmed Animal was a major blockbuster at the box office. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, the action drama streamed on Netflix on January 26, 2024. It is unlocking all new milestones on the streaming platforms and has now left behind SS Rajamouli‘s RRR. Scroll below for all the details!

Action dramas tend to enjoy a lot of footfall, but in terms of Ranbir Kapoor’s film, many favorable factors were attached. There was never-seen-before violence in Bollywood, an emotional family angle, and the controversial sequences that stirred the pot. Sandeep Reddy Vanga had done it before with Kabir Singh, so this was no surprise!

Animal beats RRR on Netflix

Among films that have hit the digital platform after enjoying a theatrical run, Ram Charan and NTR Jr’s RRR was #1. Netflix subscribers viewed it for 25.5 million viewing hours. And now, that record has been broken by Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. That, too, with a huge margin!

Previously, we informed you about Animal’s debut on Netflix. Within a week of release, it had been viewed for 20.8 million hours, with overall views of 6.2 million in the first 10 days. It ranked #3 for the week of the period of January 15-21, leaving behind Prabhas’ Salaar.

Animal is the highest-viewed Indian film on Netflix!

In its second week, Animal has registered a viewership of 18.5 million hours. When combined with the first week, the total comes to around 39.3 million hours in its first ten days. The action-drama is now the highest-viewed Indian film on Netflix.

It has also left behind Yami Gautam’s Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga (direct to OTT release), which garnered 29 million hours in its first 10 days.

Top 3 Non-English films on Netflix

In the list of top 10 non-English weeks for the given period on Netflix, Animal has remained steady since last week and has maintained its third position. The top spot is conquered by

Badland Hunters (18.1 million), while the second spot is grabbed by Society of the Snow (6.9 million)

If that is not enough, Animal is trending among the Top 10 in as many as 17 countries. It is #1 in India, Sri Lanka, UAE, Maldives, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Mauritius. Australia, New Zealand, and Trinidad and Tobago are also among the top markets.

