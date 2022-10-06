A while ago, Aryan Khan attended an event in the city where Bollywood actress Ananya Panday was also present but he royally ignored her without even acknowledging her. And although the two happen to be family friends, the video of the same went crazy viral on the internet and netizens trolled Ananya for no good reason. Now, Jannat Zubair was spotted at Faisal Shaikh’s birthday party last night and a video is going viral on the internet where Faisu reportedly ignored Jannat and now netizens are reacting to it and comparing the actor with Salman Khan. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Faisal turned 25 last night and enjoys a huge fan following on social media. He rose to fame with TikTok and is often linked to Jannat for their chemistry around each other. Their fans fondly call them ‘Fainat’ and react to their reels and pictures on Instagram.

Coming back to the topic, in the video Jannat Zubair can be seen standing with her father and brother as Faisal Shaikh comes out of the venue to see off his friends. Later, Faisal can be seen bidding goodbye to Jannat’s father and brother but unintentionally ignored Jannat who was sitting in the backseat of the car.

Take a look at the video shared on celebrity pap Viral Bhayani’s page:

Reacting to Faisal Shaikh unintentionally ignoring Jannat Zubair, a user on Instagram commented, “Faisu ignore jannat 😂😂😂ayoooo” Another user commented, “Chapri gang assemble.” A third user commented, “Ab tiktok wale bhi salman khan Ban gye h😂😂😂”

What are your thoughts on Faisal unintentionally ignoring Jannat while bidding his goodbye? Tell us in the comments below.

