Calling actor Vijay Sethupathi “a rare combination of being the sweetest, greatest and nicest human being”, director Vignesh Shivan on Sunday said the actor’s talent inspired him.

Advertisement

The director took to social media to pen a heartfelt note to Sethupathi on the occasion of the actor’s birthday.

Advertisement

In the note wishing Vijay Sethupathi, Vignesh Shivan said, “Happy birthday to you Makkal Selvan!!! You are the rarest combination of being the sweetest, greatest, nicest human being and also an outstanding actor!

Check out Vignesh Shivan’s post for Vijay Sethupathi here:

Vignesh Shivan post further read, “You inspire me in every shot I take of you! I write better to impress you! Your talent inspires me! Just want to hang around and make more amazing moments with you on screen and off screen. Loads of love & respect to you!! My herovae!

“Keep spreading love. Keep helping others… Keep being nice to so many of us…In the long run, you would have won more people and more hearts for your clear conscience and pure intentions!

“‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal‘, ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ and to all the other films I am waiting to do with you my herovae.”

Happy Birthday, Vijay Sethupathi.

Must Read: When Vijay Sethupathi Rejected A Film Because Even A Mere Fees Of 3.5 Lakhs Was ‘Too Much For His Face’

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube