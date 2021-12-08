Vignesh Shivan Resumes Shooting For Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal

Director Vignesh Shivan, who has a series of reasons to smile, has said the final schedule of his much-awaited romantic entertainer ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, had resumed in Mysore.

Interestingly, the director posted pictures of him on a train and said that it was much better than being on any flight.

Taking to Instagram, Vignesh Shivan said, “In a train after a long time. Much better than any flight KRK – final final schedule – resuming in Mysore.”

Vignesh Shivan has been in the news for all the right reasons over the last few days.

First, it was news of his film ‘Pebbles’ being selected as India’s official entry to the Oscars. Next, his lyrics for the ‘Mother Song’ in Ajith’s ‘Valimai’ set the Internet on fire and won him widespread appreciation.

To add to this, the praise that ‘Rocky‘, a film that actress Nayanthara and he are presenting, has got, have all added to the delight of the director.

