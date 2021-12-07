Dhanush Is In Awe Of 'Rocky' Director Arun Matheswaran, Calls Him 'Talented'

The team of director Arun Matheswaran’s ‘Rocky’, which is to hit screens on December 23 this year, is on cloud nine as actor Dhanush, who seldom expresses his opinions on films prior to their release, has called their film an absolute ‘gem’.

Advertisement

Dhanush took to social media to say, “This film is an absolute GEM!! Watch out for some very strong performances. Especially from my beloved Bharathiraja sir. Best of luck to the entire team. Especially, the very talented Arun Matheswaran. God bless.”

Advertisement

Sources say that Dhanush, who has already watched the film, was really impressed by it.

Arun Matheswaran, who worked as an assistant director to Thiagarajan Kumararaja in the critically-acclaimed ‘Aranya Kaandam’, also worked with director Sudha Kongara in ‘Irudhi Suttru’ (‘Saala Khadoos’ in Hindi) as its dialogue writer.

‘Rocky’, which features Vasanth Ravi and Bharathirajaa in the lead, is being presented by director Vignesh Shivan and actress Nayanthara. Interestingly, the film has no female leads.

Must Read: Pushpa Trailer: Allu Arjun Fan Hails The Superstar’s Performance On Twitter, Writes, “Goosebumps Is A Small Word”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube