Actress Samantha plays a character called ‘Khatija’ in director Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming romantic entertainer ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal’, the makers announced on Monday.

Releasing the first look of the actress’ character in the film an hour after the team had announced the name of Vijay Sethupathi’s character in the film as ‘RAMBO’, director Vignesh Shivan said, “Soo happy to be presenting the ever-gorgeous Samantha Prabhu as Khatija in our film ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal’.”

Taking to Twitter, Samantha tweeted the first look poster of her character and said, “Khatija! Can’t wait for you all to watch this one.”

Director Shivan has disclosed that the much-awaited film will release in theatres this December.

Other than this, the actress was invited to speak at the International Film Festival of India in Goa from November 20-28. The organisers have also roped in director Aruna Raje, actor John Edathattil, and director Vivek Agnihotri as speakers at IFFI. Manoj Bajpayee too is among the speakers.

Coming back to the topic of the film, the movie features Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha in the lead roles, has music by Anirudh and cinematography by Vijay Karthik Kannan.

