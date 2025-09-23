South Indian film fans have an exciting week ahead with three highly anticipated theatrical releases coming from three different industries in less than a week, spanning three languages. The trailers for all three films have already been released, while promotional activity for one arriving this week is at its peak. These films feature some of the biggest names, not only in their respective industries but also on a pan-India level. Here is a compiled list of these films.

Kantara: Chapter 1

Original Language : Kannada

: Kannada Release Date : 2 October 2025

: 2 October 2025 Main cast: Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram

A sequel to one of the biggest hits of 2022, the expectations surrounding this film are enormous. This folklore based mythological action drama is written and directed by lead actor Rishab Shetty, just like the previous installment in the franchise. However, this time the story is set in a historic era, during a pre colonial period, possibly showcasing the origin story of the deity from the earlier Kantara film. The film takes place in coastal Karnataka during the rule of the Kadambas of Banavasi.

They Call Him OG

Original Language : Telugu

: Telugu Release Date : 25 September 2025

: 25 September 2025 Main Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Prakash Raj, Priyanka Arulmohan, Shreya Reddy, Arjun Das

After some delay, the film is finally set to hit the big screen. Directed by Sujeeth, this gangster action crime thriller features Pawan Kalyan as Ojas Gambheera, a retired gangster who has settled into family life. However, he is reluctantly drawn back into his old ways when his rival, Omi Bhau, played by Emraan Hashmi, stirs up trouble. The buzz around the film is tremendous. In fact, the excitement reached such a level that, according to The Hindu, one fan of Pawan Kalyan purchased a ticket originally priced at 800 for an astonishing 1,29,999 in an auction.

Idly Kadai

Original Language : Tamil

: Tamil Release Date : 1 October 2025

: 1 October 2025 Main Cast: Dhanush, Nithya Menen, Samuthirakani, Arun Vijay, Sathyaraj, Shalini Pandey, and Raj Kiran

This film has generated comparatively less hype, but it seems to be a feel good movie at heart. Dhanush serves as the director, writer, and lead actor. Unlike the other films mentioned above, this is not a mass action, big budget venture. It tells the story of a man who, after achieving success in the city’s hotel industry, returns to his village to take over his small eatery.

