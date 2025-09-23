Hombale Films’ Kantara: Chapter 1 is touted as the biggest cinematic event of the year. Following the phenomenal success of Kantara in 2022, fans have been eagerly waiting for the second part of the film, which is reportedly a prequel. After a prolonged wait, the makers have finally dropped the trailer of Rishab Shetty’s highly anticipated film, keeping excitement at its peak. Packed with spine-tingling visuals, the film has set the stage for a cinematic storm.

Kantara: Chapter 1 Trailer Breaks Records Within 24 Hours

With the trailer finally unveiled, ending fans wait, it has surpassed records and created history. Kantara: Chapter 1 trailer has garnered 107M+ digital views and 3.4M+ likes in just 24 hours. Such a massive response to a trailer is indeed a rare phenomenon to witness. To celebrate the trailer’s success, Hombale Films shared a thrilling poster on social media. Highlighting its achievements within a day, the makers captioned the post “107M+ Views & 3.4M+ Likes in 24 hours. The Trailer of #KantaraChapter1 takes the internet by storm, igniting massive excitement everywhere.”

Kantara: Chapter 1: Ambitious Project With Immersive Visuals

Kantara: Chapter 1 is one of Hombale Films’ most ambitious projects. With Rishab Shetty returning to the director role and leading the cast, the creative team has shaped the film’s powerful visual and emotional narrative. With Kantara: Chapter 1, Hombale Films continues to push the boundaries of Indian cinema, promising a deeply immersive experience that celebrates folklore, faith, and cinematic excellence.

Moreover, Hombale Films is leaving no stone unturned in carrying forward the legacy of this 2022 masterpiece. The makers have curated an extensive war sequence for Kantara: Chapter 1 with national and international specialists, involving over 500 skilled fighters and featuring 3,000 people. This sequence was filmed in an entire town spanning 25 acres on rugged terrain, over a period of 45–50 days, making it one of the biggest sequences in the history of Indian cinema.

Scheduled for a worldwide release on October 2, the film will launch in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English, reaching audiences across languages and regions while remaining deeply rooted in its cultural core.

Kantara: Chapter 1 Trailer

