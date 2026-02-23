The Paradise, starring Natural Star Nani, has emerged as one of the most anticipated films of 2026, generating immense buzz since its official announcement. Directed by Srikanth Odela, who won audiences over with the blockbuster success of Dasara, the film marks an exciting reunion between the director and Nani after their previous hit project together.

The Paradise First Song – Aaya Sher To Be Released Tomorrow

Recently, the makers further fueled the excitement by unveiling a striking new release date poster that instantly grabbed attention and left fans wanting more. They also announced that the film’s first single, Aaya Sher, will be released on February 24 as a special birthday treat for Nani fans, and they promised nothing short of mayhem.

Building up to the big day, the makers have dropped a power-packed promo of Aaya Sher, offering a fiery glimpse into the track and setting the tone for what looks like an explosive celebration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Paradise (@theparadisemovie)

Aaya Sher Song To Feature Nani In An Explosive Avatar

The newly released promo offers a fiery sneak peek into Aaya Sher, which is set to serve as Natural Star Nani’s explosive introduction number in The Paradise. With music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and choreography handled by Sudhan Master, the track carries an electrifying vibe packed with pulsating beats and unfiltered intensity. Nani’s high-voltage screen presence and powerful moves are already hinting that this number could turn out to be one of the film’s biggest highlights.

More About The Paradise

Helmed by Srikanth Odela, who earned widespread acclaim with his debut film Dasara, The Paradise is shaping up to be an ambitious cinematic venture mounted on a grand scale. The film’s music, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, adds further weight to the project, while Arjun Chandy’s vocals are set to bring depth and emotional intensity to the soundtrack, perfectly complementing the film’s gripping narrative.

Produced by SLV Cinemas, The Paradise is slated for a massive theatrical release on August 21, 2026, in eight languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam. In a move that underlines the film’s global ambitions, the makers have reportedly approached Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds to present The Paradise across international markets. With its visionary director, powerhouse cast, and global scale, The Paradise is not just a film; it’s a cultural phenomenon in the making, fueling anticipation among fans eagerly awaiting.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Down South!

Must Read: KH x RK Hindi Teaser: History Reloaded! Kamal Haasan & Rajinikanth Reunite After 47 Years For A Once-In-A-Lifetime Epic

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News