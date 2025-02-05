This situation is unusual because in the past, ticket price hikes were common in Telangana under the KCR government. Now Andhra Pradesh is considering the hike while Telangana is not.

The question is whether a price hike is really needed for a film starring Naga Chaitanya, who is considered a tier-2 hero. Thandel has a budget of ₹90 crore. Despite the large budget, it is still seen as a medium-budget film because of Naga Chaitanya’s market value. Some believe that such hikes could harm medium-budget films.

A recent success, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam shows that films can do well even with current or slightly higher ticket prices. The secret is to offer reasonable ticket rates that can attract all kinds of viewers including family audiences .

If Thandel offers good content then it has the potential to be one of the highest-grossing films among tier-2 heroes even without ticket price hikes.

Audiences are willing to watch the films that may not be perfect as long as the ticket prices of the movie are reasonable. But with price hikes they expect films to offer something extraordinary. So If Thandel does not meet these high expectations then people may choose to skip it in theaters and watch it on OTT.

If the price hikes are approved then they might discourage people from going to the theaters. Many might wait for the film to be released on OTT platforms instead.

Hence the main focus should be on providing solid content. Relying on price hikes to increase box office earnings is not the best strategy.

