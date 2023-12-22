After a long wait, Prabhas finally returned to the big screen with Prashant Neel’s Salaar, with huge expectations. The film, which has been in the making for a long time, was released today, i.e., December 22, marking a clash with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki. Over the past few days, a lot has been said and written about the biggest box office battle. However, now looks like it is not only a box office clash but a social media battle, too. Yes, you heard that right!

As the Prabhas starrer is receiving mixed to positive responses from critics and audiences, a section of netizens have got a hashtag trending on social media that too on the 4th spot. And let us tell you, his fans are blaming Shah Rukh Khan’s PR team for the same. Scroll down for details.

On Salaar’s release day, #SalaarFlopShow has been trending on X for some time, on fourth position. Apparently, Prabhas’ fans are of thought that it has been promoted by Shah Rukh Khan’s PR Team and is a paid trend. However, when we dug deeper, not only SRK fans, but even Prabhas’ army were disappointed with the film.

Taking to the micro-blogging website, Prabhas’ fans have been using #SalaarFlopShow to express their disappointment with Prashant Neel directorial. A user wrote, “The PR team of Shah Rukh Khan is currently active, trying to destroy our film with the Paid Trend #SalaarFlopShow. Shame You On @IamSrk! #Salaar is already a blockbuster and it’s day1 overseas will be more than #Dunki’s Day1 worldwide.”

While another said, “Shah Rukh Khan PR team At work now they are trending #SalaarFlopShow it’s Disgusting, he’s ruined Bollywood image. DONKI BOXOFFICE SCAM. #Salaar #BlockbusterSalaar.”

A third netizen wrote, “Disgusted to see this on big screen. Epic disappointment for Prabhas and Prashant Neel. #SalaarFlopShow.”

The fourth one wrote, “Lost 3 hours of my time and harmony. Indeed, KGF was a hit however only one out of every odd film should be the same way. What is the cracking of point so much violence?#SalaarFlopShow.”

The fifth one commented, “I want to say that #SalaarFlopShow’s attempt at humor misses the mark, with jokes failing to elicit the expected laughter from the audience.” Another Tweet read, “This is something new and exciting news. #SalaarFlopShow – Predicted excitement, got disappointment. Script stumbled, actors faltered.”

“#SalaarFlopShow unfortunately falls short in delivering impactful dialogue moments, making it hard to remember or resonate with audiences,” wrote a user.

Check out a few more Tweets here:

The PR team of Shah Rukh Khan is currently active, trying to destroy our film with the Paid Trend #SalaarFlopShow. Shame You On @IamSrk!#Salaar is already a blockbuster and it's day1 overseas will be more than #Dunki's Day1 worldwide🤣 pic.twitter.com/Lm21konRMn — Hail Prabhas (@HailPrabhas007) December 22, 2023

PR activities to spread hate is the old tactics used by Hombale and once again Prabhas and Hombale PR have started a negative campaign against SRK’s new film Dunki. #SalaarFlopShow pic.twitter.com/s2YGPH1tiL — Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan) December 22, 2023

After #SalaarFlopShow, paid negativity started by the Salaar Team against Shah Rukh Khan and Dunki. Shameful Tactics!! ORGANIC RAAN SALMAN

DUNKI CRUSHES SCAMMER SALODA pic.twitter.com/AzuzktrNq4 — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) December 22, 2023

Even after one hour, Bhaitards tag is not even trending despite their technique to take Retweets from South bots. This is how aukaatless they are. 😹😹 ORGANIC RAAN SALMAN

DUNKI CRUSHES SCAMMER SALODA#SalaarFlopShow pic.twitter.com/rsSnpOBdaY — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) December 22, 2023

Yeh video har jagah viral honi chahiye aaj raat tak. Yeh south wale hamesha se FAKE Box Office Collections dete hue aaye hain. Kal bhi denge Salaar ki fake collection so be aware. Collection ko 5 times multiply karke bataate hain yeh log.#SalaarFlopShowpic.twitter.com/GAK8wk2LEa — yash. (@YashSRK17) December 22, 2023

Salaar is a flop show, its graph has fallen downwards, people have disappointed this film.#SalaarFlopShow — Ra-One (@RaOne5107) December 22, 2023

#SalaarFlopShow

Bade aaye the super-hit hone, aa gaya maza? Salaar DisappointmentWe all never happy to see this one it’s really the bad and not amazing — Sunita verma (@Abhishe86496575) December 22, 2023

Coming back, what are your thoughts on this ongoing battle on social media? Do let us know.

