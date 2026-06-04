Ram Charan’s much-awaited sports-action drama, Peddi, has finally been released in theaters, and early audience reactions are pouring in on social media. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film is set in the 1980s, in a rural village, where a determined young man rises through fierce sporting contests, confronting rivalry, pride, and the weight of expectation.

The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shivarajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu & more in different roles. While some viewers are calling it a cinematic masterpiece and hailing Ram Charan’s performance as one of his finest, others have offered a more mixed take. Here’s a look at what moviegoers are saying about Peddi on X (formerly Twitter).

Peddi X Reviews: Fans Applaud Ram Charan’s Performance & Buchi Babu Sana’s Vision

A user gave his Peddi movie review, calling it Ram Charan’s greatest performance in the cinema. The user wants everyone to go and watch the film for the RRR star’s jaw-dropping performance.

“Dear King @AlwaysRamCharan, you dropped this 👑One of the greatest performances ever witnessed in world cinema. Speechless at your conviction, commitment, struggle, and brilliance. Go watch #Peddi for this relentless, mind-blowing performance. To Celebrate him 🔥 🙏🏻” – the X user wrote

Dear King @AlwaysRamCharan, you dropped this 👑 One of the greatest performances ever witnessed in world cinema. Speechless at your conviction, commitment, struggle, and brilliance. Go watch #Peddi for this relentless, mind-blowing performance. To Celebrate him 🔥 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ry8qZPNzYE — Deepak (@deepuzoomout) June 3, 2026

Another person took the Twitter (X) account and referred to Peddi as a ‘family entertainer.’ The user praised the film for its emotional & memorable cast performance, labeling it worth watching in theaters.

#Peddi – A heartwarming family entertainer that beautifully brings a real-life-inspired story to the big screen. ❤️ Powerful emotions, memorable performances, and soul-stirring music by ARR make this a truly special cinematic experience. 🎶✨ Definitely worth watching with your… pic.twitter.com/zZkeNvngMr — Mohan Kumar (@ursmohan_kumar) June 3, 2026

Another user gave a mixed review on the sports-action drama and marked it as an ‘average’ film. The viewer feels that Ram Charan and Rahman saved the film and that the second half is better than the first.

#Peddi Ram Charan & Rahman saved it. Second Half > First Half A few good scenes, Ram Charan saved an almost Train Wreck Average…. pic.twitter.com/Yfk7AIjC6V — Man of Fiction (@Man_0f_Fiction) June 3, 2026

Another person has showered praise for Ram Charan’s latest film, calling it a ‘cinematic masterpiece.’ The user marked the screenplay as ‘perfect’ and applauded the South Star for his acting skills.

“PEDDI is a pure cinematic MASTERPIECE 💥🧎Over all ga story screenplay is perfect Vfx shots are good RAM CHARAN acting literally Peaks 😭💥💥Pure sambhavam 🛐💥💥 ” Worth every penny ” Don’t Trust online reviews ❤️#Peddi” – the X user wrote

PEDDI is a pure cinematic MASTERPIECE 💥🧎

Over all ga story screenplay is perfect

Vfx shots are good

RAM CHARAN acting literally Peaks 😭💥💥

Pure sambhavam 🛐💥💥 ” Worth every penny ”

Don’t Trust online reviews ❤️#Peddi — Sandeep (@Sandeep_081) June 3, 2026

Another person has similar reviews of Peddi and praises Ram Charan’s performance in the film. The user acknowledges Ram Charan’s hard work, calling him a ‘one-man show’.

“1st half 🔥🔥2nd half 📈🌪️🌪️🔥🔥🔥Emotional climax, Buchi mark story ✅Born 2 be an actor @AlwaysRamChara what a performer man, one man show 🙏 90’s kids have megastar Chiranjeevi For 2K’s – Megastar Charanjeevi 😭💜 #Peddi #BlockbusterPeddi” – the X user said

1st half 🔥🔥

2nd half 📈🌪️🌪️🔥🔥🔥 Emotional climax, Buchi mark story ✅ Born 2 be an actor @AlwaysRamCharan what a performer man, one man show 🙏 90’s kids have megastar Chiranjeevi

For 2K’s – Megastar Charanjeevi 😭💜 #Peddi #BlockbusterPeddi — мαнєѕн ρѕρк™🦅 (@kalyan__cult) June 3, 2026

Peddi Movie Review: Overall Verdict

With all these online reviews, it seems that Peddi is a great entertainer to watch on big screens, especially for Ram Charan fans. The movie sounds impressive and incorporates all the elements that are needed to make a film worth watching.

Rest, it will be interesting to see how the movie performs at the box office after getting online positive reviews.

Peddi Trailer

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Must Read: Peddi Premiere Show Ticket Price: How Much Do Ram Charan’s Film Tickets Cost?

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