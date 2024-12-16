Nandamuri Balakrishna’s son, Mokshagna Teja, is in the news for his debut film. Although the details remain uncertain, ABP News Telugu revealed that Nag Ashwin may consider taking over the director role of the movie. Initial reports suggested Hanu-Man fame Prashanth Varma was initially set to direct Mokshagna’s debut film. However, the project was reportedly canceled just hours before the official launch ceremony. Balakrishna cited Mokshagna’s health issues as the reason for postponing the film.

Amid this uncertainty, acclaimed director Nag Ashwin, fresh off the success of Kalki 2898 AD, has emerged as a strong contender to direct Mokshagna’s debut. The publication suggested that C Ashwini Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies, who produced NTR’s Eduruleni Manishi, might produce this project, symbolically continuing the Nandamuri legacy.

Nag Ashwin, known for his successful films Yevade Subramanyam and the iconic biopic Mahanati, has established himself as a master storyteller. While busy with Kalki 2898 AD’s sequel, he reportedly has a window of opportunity due to Prabhas’ packed schedule, making this collaboration feasible.

Additionally, producer Suryadevara Nagavanshi has proposed a project with Mokshagna under Lucky Baskhar director Venky Atluri. Balakrishna himself has confirmed another major project: Aditya 999 Max, the sequel to his classic sci-fi hit Aditya 369, which he plans to release in 2025 with Mokshagna in the lead role.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see which film will officially mark Mokshagna Teja’s debut—Nag Ashwin’s ambitious project, Venky Atluri’s commercial entertainer, or the much-anticipated Aditya 999 Max. An official announcement is expected soon.

Whatever it may be, Mokshagna’s debut is going to be the next big thing in the film industry. Everyone eagerly looks forward to it. Balakrishna is going all out to make it a grand debut. If everything goes well, the official announcement of the debut will be made at the beginning of next year. In all cases, we may witness him on the silver screen after a year.

