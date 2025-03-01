The Tamil film Bad Girl is making headlines due to a court case filed against it. The case was initiated to prevent the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) from approving the film’s release. It was filed by the President of Rashtriya Sanadhana Seva Sangam, a social welfare organization focusing on developing the Brahmin community.

According to the organization, certain Tamil films portray Brahmin society in a negative light, and Bad Girl is alleged to be one such film. The controversy stems from the movie’s storyline, which follows a Brahmin woman embracing modern culture and social influences, leading her to a deplorable life, as reported by Live Law.

The organization also accused the filmmakers of deliberately making the movie to defame Brahmin society, its culture, and its ethics under the guise of exposing cultural corruption within the community.

Based on these concerns, the organization urged the CBFC not to approve the film, citing its authority to refuse certification for movies that degrade a race, religion, or social group.

According to the organization, even the teaser was offensive to the Brahmin community. On January 30, 2025, they submitted a representation to the CBFC, requesting that the film not be certified. However, after receiving no response, they took the matter to the Madras High Court.

The court recently dismissed the plea, noting that the CBFC had not yet received the film for certification. However, it clarified that if the film is submitted, the CBFC has complete discretion to review and certify it per the law.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Good Bad Ugly Teaser Review: Fans Are Worried For Ajith Kumar’s “Straight Outta Billa Shots” In This ‘Like A Dragon: Yakuza’ Rip Off!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News