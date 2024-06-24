Aranmanai 4, a 2024 Tamil film, has made its way onto streaming sites. This mainly includes Disney+ Hotstar following a successful run in theaters. The film, which stars a filmmaker in a significant role, has received notice not only for its box office performance but also for being the topic of memes and jokes on social media.

Despite its serious goals, numerous parts in the film have inadvertently tickled the audience’s funny bone, resulting in a rush of light-hearted trolling online.

Aranmanai 4 gets trolled online.

Aranmanai 4, the fourth part in Sundar C’s horror comedy series, was released on May 3 and got mixed reviews. Despite this, the film did fairly well at the box office, especially considering the quiet era for Tamil Nadu cinema in 2024.

The movie is now available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Some online users have mocked a sequence starring Tamannaah Bhatia, a key actor in the film. Others who saw it online did not appear to be particularly impressed.

Some reactions include:

Sundar C decided to recreate Dr. Strange vs Scarlet Witch from Multiverse of Madness 🔥😂#Aranmanai4 pic.twitter.com/EsfFtouTiy — rakrag21🇮🇳 (@rakrag211) June 22, 2024

#Aranmanai4 – Vilai pogum manai, Aranmanai! Has it’s share of gubeer portions & complete misfire in comedy but also got glimpses of neat writing & thrills clicking to an extent… Bit stretched in melodrama but the Fire Finale makes up at the end! Tamannah👍 BGM🔥 DECENT WATCH pic.twitter.com/AtrOM97Zp8 — Shreyas Srinivasan (@ShreyasS_) June 21, 2024



More on Aranmanai 4

Sundar C plays a lawyer in Chennai in Aranmanai 4 who gets upsetting news regarding his eloped sister and her family. When he goes to her town to look into it, he finds that the locals are terrorized by a spirit that eats flesh, called Baak.

Each episode of “Aranmanai 4” has its own storyline and cast, allowing fans to enjoy them independently.

Tamannaah, Raashii Khanna, Santhosh Pratap, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Delhi Ganesh, and Kovai Sarala join Sundar C on the cast of “Aranmanai 4”.

The movie’s star-studded appeal is further enhanced by cameo appearances in a song by well-known actors Simran and Khushbu. The cinematographer, E Krishnasamy (Kicha), editor, and hip-hop composer, Hiphop Tamizha, make up the technical team.

