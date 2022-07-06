Ms Marvel Episode 5 Review: Star Rating:

Advertisement

Cast: Imam Vellani, Matt Lintz, Mohan Kapur, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Nimra Bucha, Farhan Akhtar, Fawad Khan, and ensemble.

Creator: Bisha K. Ali

Director: Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy

Streaming On: Disney+ Hotstar.

Language: English (with subtitles).

Runtime: 38 Minutes

Ms Marvel Episode 5 Review: What’s It About:

By the end of episode 5 Najma hit the bangle in Kamala’s hand it made her time travel back to the night Nani Sana keeps talking about, Partition! Episode 5 is a detailed account of what happens with Aisha and what Kamala’s identity is.

Ms Marvel Episode 5 Review: What Works:

Ms. Marvel is one of its kind MCU product that has found its way to the streaming. It is not a very big universe, of course, Kamala has the job to save the world but it is also more personal for her. The quest is to find her identity and all the lies in the mystery of her existence. Bisha K Ali has been true to the roots of her protagonist and has emphasized her world than the larger scheme of things. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has brought in the Desi flavour and further weaved the story close to its home.

Written by Fatimah Asghar the fifth episode is more about the past than present. It takes you through the time Aisha met Hasan and Fawad is here! Well, Asghar in her writing tries to give homage to the cinema we endorse. The love at first sight with poetry to its peak and ‘khet’ serving as the backdrop. Together they chose to opened the episode by turning the Marvel Logo retro and playing Mein Tera Chand in the background. The episode keeps getting better as it enters the horrors of partition. What it took to be a Muslim back in the time when Pakistan was being formed.

That is why I say it is more personal than saving the world. It is Kamala exploring her roots and understanding them. She is magic and the power lies within her. I keep saying this and won’t stop ever, this is a show all of us need to watch. Regardless of the flaws, this is us being represented on the biggest platform there is. Our history and the glorious roots are acknowledged and we need to appreciate that fact.

Ms Marvel Episode 5 Review: Star Performance:

We Mewish Hayat as Aisha in a full-fledged part this time. The actor has mysterious eyes and that helps her to play her part a lot. I hope we had much more time with her on screen.

Fawad Khan is Fawad Khan and his charm only elevates the entire screen. The actor is given a part that is not so massive as of now but he does manage to grab eyeballs.

Ms Marvel Episode 5 Review: What Doesn’t Work:

A few things. First while the homage to old Bollywood films is adorable, the approach does get border level caricature. We deserve to see more of Aisha and her bond with Hasan but what we get is minimal. Maybe the runtime is also to be blamed. I want more of Fawad and Farhan please!

The summary of the episode says we learn about the veil, but did we? The veil just appears, hearts are changed and it is closed in like 5 minutes. We are given no time to process or even understand the significance of the beams emerging out of no where. Nimra has played a prolific part so far, but instead of have a moral conflict that lasts for at least sometime, she goes through a drastic change of heart and sacrifices herself. Why?

Ms Marvel Episode 5 Review: Last Words:

This one might be the weakest of the episodes but the show is very strong. You must watch it right now and spread the word.

Advertisement

Must Read: The Terminal List Review: Only If Having Chris Pratt & A Prolific Cast Could Save An 8-Hour Long Half Baked Show

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram