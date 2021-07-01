Colors’ Molkki, starring Priyal Mahajan and Amar Upadhyay as the lead characters Purvi Singh and Virendra Pratap Singh, is much loved on television today. The show follows the drama that occurs when a poor girl is married to a wealthy man in exchange for money. Did you know that the male lead role was offered to several actors before Amar said yes?

As per reports, several leading television men – including Rajeev Khandelwal, Karan Patel and Ronit Roy were approached for the role but said no to it.

As reported by Telly Chakkar, Ekta Kapoor offered the role of Molkki’s Virendra Pratap Singh to 5 other actors before Amar Upadhyay finally said yes to it. Read on to know who these actors were and why they rejected it.

Rajeev Khandelwal

Rajeev Khandelwal, who featured in serials like Kahiin To Hoga, Left Right Left, and more, has made a name for himself in Bollywood as well as the digital world. As per reports of the above-mentioned site, the makers of Molkki offered the role of Virendra to Rajeev, but he refused the role. The reason behind this decision is best known to him and the few others involved in the process.

Karan Patel

Karan Patel needs no introduction. After making a name for himself via Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Karan featured in a couple of reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. As per reports, Ekta Kapoor was keen to cast this leading star as Virendra Pratap Singh, and he too was said to be interested in it. However, at the last moment, he rejected the role. Karan was seen as Rishabh Bajaj in Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Ronit Roy

Ronit Roy is a name to be reckoned with both in the telly and film business. After impressing in several projects like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Bandini, Adaalat and more, Ms Kapoor and team Molkki approached Ronit to play the mukhya in the Colors’ show. But, he reportedly rejected it for reasons still unknown to many – including the media.

Iqbal Khan

Mohammed Iqbal Khan made a name for himself in shows like Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai, Chhoona Hai Aasmaan, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, Tumhari Pakhi, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani and more. As per reports, team Molkki had almost finalized Iqbal for the show, but at the last moment, he opted out of it. The reason behind this exit was said to be owing to some creative differences between him and the makers.

Nishant Singh Malkani

As per reports, Nishant Singh Malkani, who became a household name after his stint in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and Bigg Boss 14, was also offered the main role in the show. However, the above-mentioned site claims he refused the role as he wants to stay away from television for some time. He is reportedly concentrating on web projects at the moment.

Do you think anyone else could play the mukhya Virendra Pratap Singh better than Amar Upadhyay in Molkki? Let us know in the comments.

