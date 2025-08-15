The K-drama War of Money, which once created ripples, is again coming into the spotlight. The 2007 SBS hit drama even received official recognition from the Financial Supervisory Service. After 18 years, the series featuring Park Shin-Yang, Kim Jung-Hwa, Shin Dong-Wook, and others is making a comeback with high-resolution quality on Netflix.

Based on a webtoon, the drama captivated audiences with its bold portrayal and sparked a conversation about showing the reality of Korea’s loan shark underworld. The 20-episode drama once shook the K-entertainment industry for all the right reasons. It even earned the highest viewership ratings and left an impression on the audience for a long time.

War Of Money: Plot, When & Where To Watch

The storyline revolves around Geum Na-Ra (Park Shin-Yang), a top Seoul National University student whose life takes a 360-degree turn after his father’s dealings with loan sharks get ruined. After losing everything, Na-Ra gets mentored by the legendary moneylender Dok Go-Chul (Shin Goo) and later works under the dangerous Ma Dong-Po (Lee Won-Jong). As he moves up the ladder in this business, the once kind boy transforms into a cold-blooded person. This story delves deep into revenge, power, and struggle.

When this drama was initially broadcast in 2007, loan sharking was a topic that was rarely discussed in South Korea. So to show something so realistic, it needed a lot of guts. Post this series, it sparked investigative journalism and even raised concern about illegal lending, pushing lawmakers to amend Korea’s private loan laws. War of Money is still considered a K-drama that brought a wave in the K-media.

The 20-episode series, including a bonus episode, became a major success with high nationwide viewership. Park Shin-Yang’s portrayal of Na-R was widely praised, earning him top accolades at the 2007 SBS Drama Awards. Despite its popularity, the drama faced behind-the-scenes challenges, including disputes over working conditions and contractual issues. Nevertheless, War of Money is now regarded as a landmark K-drama, celebrated for its gritty realism and bold, compelling storyline.

Although the drama is available on some domestic OTT platforms, it is coming back to Netflix in HD on August 25, 2025 after 18 years. Will you be watching it? Let us know.

