Korean movies have been delivering stunning narratives through their engaging thrillers and mysteries. What keeps the tempo going is the sheer fast-paced roller coaster ride, even if you know when the big drop is coming. One of the latest Korean movies, Wall to Wall, quietly debuted on Netflix on July 18, 2025. The movie, which stars Squid Game Season 3‘s Kang Ha-neul in the lead, talks about a young man who has to face much more than just the city’s skyrocketing expenses.

Living in the city has its own ups and downs. With apartments like life-size matchboxes, sold at unbelievable prices, all those who wish to have their piece of land must use almost everything they have. The journey doesn’t end there. From repaying loans, to managing expenses, to securing the future, the burden of spending more than earning often crumbles the mightiest of shoulders. Kang Ha-neul’s latest thriller, Wall to Wall, gives a commentary on this situation, and a little more.

What Is The Plot Of Kang Ha-Neul’s Wall To Wall?

Titled 84m² in Korean, Wall to Wall tells the story of Noh Woo-sung (played by Kang Ha-neul), a young corporate employee who dreams of buying an apartment in Seoul. He takes loans, empties his savings, and even sells his mother’s field to gather money for the apartment. However, his dreams turn into a crashing reality when he goes into debt because he cannot pay the loans. But his troubles don’t end there.

He regularly receives notes on his door from his neighbours asking him not to make noise. However, he faces the same issue, too, but the allegations continue despite his protests. One day, frustrated by the noise allegations, he went door to door to investigate the matter.

What Happens TO Woo-Sung At The End Of Wall To Wall?

Woo-sung reaches the penthouse that houses Jeon Eun-hwa, the representative of the residents, and her husband. She tries to bribe him to keep him quiet about the noise complaints and masterfully tricks him into believing they are both on the same side. However, it is revealed later that Eun-hwa has been instrumental in buying apartments in the complexes nearby to curry the gains once the GTX station is set up. When Woo-sung wanted to invest in cryptocurrency, he sold his flat to an agent. That agent was also connected to Eun-hwa.

Soon, Woo-sung finds that Ji-ho has built a perfect story around his (Woo-sung’s) troubles to paint him as the perpetrator of the crimes. He had also manipulated the neighbours to threaten Woo-sung. It is soon revealed that Ji-ho’s main agenda for this surveillance was to uncover the truth behind Eun-hwa’s corrupt practices to build shoddy apartment complexes and also buy units at lower costs by instigating trouble, only to reap benefits in the future.

Woo-sung, Ji-ho, and Eun-hwa end up in a bloodied physical altercation. Despite being heavily injured, Ji-ho kills Eun-hwa and the ledgers of her corrupt deals. Woo-sung, seemingly done with the mess, burns Eun-hwa’s ledger and blows up the penthouse, with Ji-ho inside it. The scene cuts to three months later, when Woo-sung recuperates in the hospital and returns to the countryside with his mother. This scene again changes to Woo-sung returning to his apartment in Seoul, with a registration deed in his hand. He is dressed in a formal suit and stands by the window of his unlit apartment, laughing hysterically.

So, in conclusion, we know that Kang Ha-neul’s Woo-sung survives the blast. Since Eun-hwa’s ledger burned in the fire, there were no records of any malpractices either. However, Woo-sung gets to keep his apartment as the prosecution fails to develop strong evidence to support the corruption claims. Woo-sung gets his win, in a way, but it almost cost him his life and mental peace. It is uncertain if he will go back to his job or if he will ever recover the money he lost in cryptocurrency.

Final Thoughts On Wall To Wall Ending

The first half of the movie paces itself well and presents us with the trials and tribulations of Woo-sung in a mix of dark comedy and satire. The film barely moves out of the apartment building, save for a few scenes from Woo-sung’s office, the real estate agent’s office, and the police station. But the second half is where it truly gets dark.

With just under two hours of runtime, Wall to Wall makes a commentary on the malpractices that go on in the real estate business, to make a quick buck. The movie also shows how people manipulate the economy and the real estate under the guise of helping others, only to make their own capital gain quietly.

The movie serves as a reminder and a wake-up call to those who dream of living a life of luxury in the city but are blind to the reality. It is also a commentary on the mindset of having an apartment in the city to showcase wealth and gain a superficial status in society.

With Ji-ho, we see how a person can manipulate their means to justify the end. He was not shy of murdering people when they felt like an obstacle to his plan. Angered by the unjust behaviour of Eun-hwa, Ji-ho lost himself to a misguided sense of justice where he could not see the black from the white.

On the other hand, Woo-sung was simply ruled by his greed and urgency to make a quick buck to get out of his depressing financial mess. Ruled by greed and uncooked ideas, Woo-sung dove headfirst into any offer that made his way, barely calculating the risks.

Wall to Wall also adds to the vast portfolio of stellar acting skills for the actors, especially Kang Ha-neul, who has a streak of brilliant performances in thriller stories this year.

