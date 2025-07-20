Kang Ji-Hyun is a South Korean singer, popularly known as Soyou in the K-pop industry. She was a former member of the Sistar girl gang, but has recently chosen to pursue a solo artist career. Although she had taken a break from creating music, Soyou is back with a new song, PDA, after two years.

Recently, the idol appeared on SBS’s Cultwo Show alongside creator RalRal and singer Kim Tae-Hyun and talked about her song PDA. PDA or Public Display of Affection is a song that delves deep into expressing emotions without hesitation. During the show, Soyou shared her weight loss journey and opened up about how she got back into shape.

Soyou About Her Song PDA & Her 10 KG Weight Loss

According to a Korean media outlet, Chosun Biz, the South Korean singer appeared on the Cultwo Show on July 19, 2025. During the conversation in the Love’s Cul Center segment, she admitted that she was sceptical about the song, but when her team heard it, they approved it. Talking about the track’s theme, she said, “It’s an R&B groovy beat layered with very honest lyrics.” She then added confidently, “I put in bloody effort to make it work.”

Soyou further shocked her fans by revealing that she lost 10 kgs after following her special diet and intense workout. She started following the strict plan in January, which kicked off in June. The K-pop idol advised her fans to follow the same and guaranteed that this method would definitely work: “If you eat nothing else but this, you’re guaranteed to lose weight.”

The Diet Plan Which Led To Soyou’s Transformation

Soyou shared the recipe on her YouTube channel under the title ‘Soyougi: The Cucumber Boat.’ She advised her fans to only drink water from a one-litre Stainless Steel tumbler, as she thinks it triggers a mental checklist to stay hydrated. But what is her diet plan? Here’s a list of her strict weight loss plan as stated in KBIzoom:

Protein shakes : She uses two scoops of her preferred protein powder—flavors like grain or black sesame—blended with protein shake base, MCT oil, and even a shot of espresso for a workout boost.

: She uses two scoops of her preferred protein powder—flavors like grain or black sesame—blended with protein shake base, MCT oil, and even a shot of espresso for a workout boost. Strict no-carb, high-fat dieting : Soyou eliminated carbohydrates from her meals for roughly three years, which helped her lose weight effectively.

: Soyou eliminated carbohydrates from her meals for roughly three years, which helped her lose weight effectively. Healthier carbs : The singer admitted that when she eventually overindulged in carb-heavy meals, she experienced rapid, uncontrollable weight gain, prompting her to reintroduce healthier carb options.

: The singer admitted that when she eventually overindulged in carb-heavy meals, she experienced rapid, uncontrollable weight gain, prompting her to reintroduce healthier carb options. Balanced meals : Today, she sticks to a bowl of konjac brown rice topped with salads, veggies, a fried egg, and oriental dressing.

: Today, she sticks to a bowl of konjac brown rice topped with salads, veggies, a fried egg, and oriental dressing. Lean protein : In the morning, Soyou dices chicken breast and pairs it with crunchy vegetables like cucumber, celery, or avocado.

: In the morning, Soyou dices chicken breast and pairs it with crunchy vegetables like cucumber, celery, or avocado. Digestive aid : Adding asaebi (fermented shrimp) to her highball cocktail, which she claims supports digestion the next day.

: Adding asaebi (fermented shrimp) to her highball cocktail, which she claims supports digestion the next day. Healthy treats : To curb cravings, Sprite choices include sugar-free MCT chocolate or small chocolate balls.

: To curb cravings, Sprite choices include sugar-free MCT chocolate or small chocolate balls. Workout gear: She uses a core pressure belt and gloves to safely train alone, maintaining stability and protecting her ribs from overextension.

Reflecting on her journey so far, Soyou said, “When I did keto, I cooked everything myself—I was really disciplined. Now that I rely on convenience, I remind myself to at least monitor my daily protein.”

