Cha Joo-Young rose to fame after performing in The Glory alongside Park Sung-Hoon, Song Hye-Kyo, Kim Hieora, Lim Ji-Yeon, and others. She played Choi Hye-Jyeong, one of the school bullies and a layered negative character. However, while filming the K-drama, the actress gained a few kgs to look appropriate for the role, but it’s been years, and she hasn’t returned to her previous look.

Recently, she appeared on TV Chosun’s latest episode of Huh Young Man’s Food Travel show and talked about her weight gain journey. The actress gained popularity after The Glory and was also in the drama The Queen Who Crowns, which garnered many accolades. Scroll ahead to read what she shared.

When appearing on the show as a guest, Cha Joo-Young was seen sharing a meal with the host, Huh Young-Man. They were having red bean porridge and small rice cakes. While eating, she said, “I really like carbohydrates. I love rice cakes.” To this, the host called her by the term ‘tteok suni’ (a person who likes rice cakes) and asked, “If you like carbohydrates, doesn’t that mean you should gain some weight?”

Cha Joo-Young can be heard saying, “That’s why I gained a lot of weight for The Glory. I gained weight, and since then, I haven’t been able to fully return to my previous shape. Even now,” leaving the fans and the audience stunned. Her response even gained a lot of attention online.

The host, Huh Young-Man, without skipping a beat, enquired the actress further, “It’s been four years since filming ended. How many kilograms did you gain?” Responding to the question, Joo-Young shared, “I gained about 5 to 6 kg. It was quite rapid. It wasn’t gradual. I put on weight quickly and maintained it throughout the filming period.”

Cha Joo-Young also discussed her weight gain during the filming of The Glory, which sparked a hot topic among netizens. There have also been many rumors about the actress’s background. She belongs to a wealthy family, and some reports suggest that her father was against her profession. She went against her family to become a South Korean star.

In another interview, she explained those speculations and admitted that once, her father had offered to pay a huge sum of money to make her quit acting. Although she doesn’t know the amount, she never thought of leaving acting.

When Huh Young-Man asked Cha Joo-Young in the Huh Young Man’s Food Travel show whether she was satisfied with her work and income, the actress responded, “I think I need to work a bit harder,” leaving the host stunned.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

